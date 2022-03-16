Ganduje dissolves leadership of KACCIMA

Kano State Government has approved the immediate dissolution of the leadership of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA).

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the secretary to the Kano State Government. Alhaji said it has become necessary to take the action owing to the inability of the current leadership of the body to organize a fresh and acceptable election even long after the expiration of their tenure

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, the state governor, has approved the setting up of a nine-member caretaker committee, led by a renowned industrialist, Alm Lawan Sale Garo, Alhaji wrote in the statement.

The terms of reference of the committee, among others, is to organise elections within six months as well to restore peace and sanity in the whole activities of the chamber.

Other committee members include Ambassador Muktari Gashash as co- chair, Representative of Ministry of Commerce, Dr Salim Saleh Muhammad, Alhaji Yakubu Uba, Alhaji Tijjani Usman, Alhaji Kabiru Hamisu Kura, Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman Baffa and Alhaji Bashir Dado, Bauran Gaya

While making his remarks, the committee chairman, Alhaji Lawan Sule Garo expressed the appreciation of the committee to the governor for the appointment.

He said the confidence reposed in them will not be betrayed, and assured that the committee will work assiduously to achieve the set goals within the stipulated period.