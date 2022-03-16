Moghalu to address press conference on state of the nation

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 2023 presidential aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party would on Thursday address a world press conference on the state of the nation.

In an invitation sent to the media Tuesday signed by Jide Akintunde, the spokesperson, Moghalu4Nigeria Movement, said the event is slated to hold Thursday, at No. 8, Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, at 11:00am.

Akintunde noted that the briefing became necessary in view of the multiple crises of leadership that are threatening to cause a general breakdown of the country’s socio-economic order which has degenerated as a result of the misgovernance in the past years at a time of global geopolitical tension and economic instability.

According to Akintunde, the issues to be addressed include the rising inflation in Nigeria and its impact on the welfare of the people; unabating insecurity, featuring shrinking governed spaces and expanding ungoverned spaces.

He stressed that other issues to be addressed at the briefing are high unemployment rate in the country which has assumed a worrisome level of over 40%; and the sustained weakening of the education system currently highlighted by the resumption of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He added that the world press conference will also address critical issues concerning the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Moghalu was a candidate in the 2019 presidential election. His candidacy in that election pointed Nigeria towards an alternative leadership profile and possibility.

The professor was a former UN diplomat before joining the CBN as deputy governor between 2009 and 2014.