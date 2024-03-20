Full list of individuals, BDCs indicted in terror financing by Nigerian government

The Federal Government of Nigeria has identified 15 entities including Tukur Mamu, linked to terrorism financing, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change operators.

The Nigerian Sanctions Committee on Monday, March 18, 2024, released the names of individuals and firms that have been sanctioned over terrorism financing allegations.

The nine individuals under sanctions are

1. Tukur Mamu

2. Yusuf Ghazali

3. Muhammad Sani

4. Abubakar Muhammad

5. Sallamudeen Hassan

6. Adamu Ishak

7. Hassana-Oyiza Isah

8. Abdulkareem Musa,

9. Umar Abdullahi

The six BDCs and firms are

10. West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited

11. Settings Bureau De Change Limited

12. G. Side General Enterprises

13. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

14. Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

15. Alfa Exchange BDC.

In line with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, institutions and individuals are required to do the following:

“(a) immediately, identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and any other economic resources belonging to the designated persons and entities in your possession and report same to the Sanctions Committee;

“(b) report to the Sanctions Committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements.

“(c) immediately file a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis on the financial activities of such an individual or entity; and

“(d) report as a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU, all cases of name matching in financial transactions prior to or after receipt of this List. ”

It said the “The freezing obligation required above shall extend to

“(a) all funds or other assets that are owned or controlled by the designated persons and entities, and not only those that are tied to a particular act, plot, or threat of terrorism or terrorism financing;

“(b) those funds or other assets that are wholly or jointly owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons or entities;

“(c) the funds or other assets derived or generated from funds or other assets owned or controlled directly or indirectly by designated persons or entities; and

“(d) funds or other assets of persons and entities acting on behalf of, or at the direction of designated persons or entities.”