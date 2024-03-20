FG uncovers suspected attacker of Owo church, Kuje correctional centre

The Federal Government says it has uncovered the suspected perpetrator responsible for the attacks on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, and the Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja, that tragically resulted in the loss of numerous lives.

On June 5 2022, a mass shooting and bomb attack occurred at the Catholic church, no fewer than 40 people were killed. A month after in the same year, terrorist group launched a coordinated attack on Kuje prison, killing at least five people and freed 879 inmates.

Read also: Soon the world will see those behind Owo church attack General Irabor

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in a document entitled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024″, revealed that the suspected attacker have been recommended for sanction.

The document also uncovered the identity of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change operators and firms for their alleged involvment in terrorism financing.

Government also named Tukur Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher, who is currently being tried by the Federal Government for allegedly aiding the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

The document shared with Punch Newspaper disclosed that Mamu participated in the financing of terrorism by receiving and delivering ransome payments over the sum of $200,000 for the release of hostages of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Another individual identified was a senior commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province Okene.

Read also: Attack on Owo church is unspeakable evil — Osinbajo

Conssequently, goernment has directed institutions and individuals to immediately, identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and any other economic resources belonging to the designated persons and entities in their possession and report same to its Sanctions Committee.