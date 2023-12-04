Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos, LASTMA responds

A terrifying incident unfolded in Ojota, Lagos State, on Monday morning as a tanker carrying diesel erupted in flames. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident via X (formerly Twitter) and assured the public that their personnel were already on the scene to manage the situation.

While details surrounding the cause of the fire remain unclear at the time of this report, the burning tanker sent plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky, causing disruption and concern for residents in the vicinity.

It tweeted: “There’s a burning tanker at Ojota inward interchange.

“#LagosRescue and LASTMA officials are all at the scene to do the needful. Patience required from road users.”

However, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) later confirmed that the incident had been brought under control.

“Situation in Ojota is under control as the peddler truck conveying Diesel inward Ketu that went on flame has been extinguished,” the post on X reads.