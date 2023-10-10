Lafia: 6 injured in petrol tanker explosion

No fewer than six persons sustained various injuries when a petroleum tanker exploded on Monday at Sandaji Filling Station in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The tanker that brought petrol to the filling station located at Jos Road Lafia exploded around 12:00pm.

Comfort Igwe, a pump attendant at the station said that the explosion occurred while the tanker was discharging its product. She said it took the intervention of men of the fire service in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, police, and other security agencies to quench the fire and return normalcy to the area.

The explosion also destroyed property worth millions of naira at the filling station, the eye witness said.

The eye witness explained that some staff of the filling station and officials of Nasarawa State Fire Service sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

Ombugu Joshua, acting director, Nasarawa State Fire Service said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the outbreak.

He advised residents to always alert the service on time whenever they experience a fire outbreak for prompt response.