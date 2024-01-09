From Betta Edu to Emefiele: Here are 5 high profile suspensions under Tinubu

There has been a series of high-profile suspensions by President Bola Tinubu in recent times; whether this marks a genuine turning point in Nigeria’s battle against corruption or a calculated political manoeuvre remains to be seen.

Here are 5 high-profile individuals suspended by President Bola Tinubu in recent times.

Betta Edu

Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, was suspended on Monday, January 8, 2024, for the alleged ₦585 million scandal involving her. Edu was directed to hand over to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary immediately.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu from her role as the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). She was suspended over the sum of ₦37 million that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

Godwin Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu suspended the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on the 9th of June 2023. He was suspended due to an ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the economy’s financial sector. Emefiele was also directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate). He was later removed and replaced by Femi Cardoso.

Abulrasheed Bawa

President Bola Tinubu suspended Abulrasheed Bawa, the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman, on June 14, 2023, due to misconduct allegations.

Halima Shehu

Within three months of Halima Shehu confirmation by the Senate, President Bola Tinubu authorised the immediate suspension of Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency (NSIPA), following allegations of financial misconduct. She was suspended for the movement of ₦17 billion from NSIPA accounts to suspicious beneficiaries within a week.