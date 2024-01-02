Tinubu suspends NSIPA CEO, Halima Yusuf, over alleged fraud

President Bola Tinubu has authorised the immediate suspension and inquiry into Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency, following allegations of financial misconduct.

Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-POWER Programme Manager, has been appointed as the acting NC/CEO during the investigation process.

This decision comes within three months of Shehu’s confirmation by the Senate.

Previously, she served as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, leveraging her banking background to digitise the programme.

Her experience also includes a tenure at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development from 2017 to 2022.