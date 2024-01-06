Betta Edu paid N585 Million grant into private account- Aide

Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, confirmed the transfer of a substantial N585 million vulnerable grant into a private account.

This confirmation came through a statement released by the Minister’s media aide on Friday, January 5, raising questions about the standard procedures for governmental fund disbursements.

The essence of the fund

The Minister elucidated that the N585 million was earmarked for the implementation of grants aimed at supporting vulnerable groups in four Nigerian states: Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos. “This fund is a crucial step towards addressing the needs of vulnerable groups in these states,” Edu commented in a press release .

Allegations of misconduct

The move, however, has not been without its critics. Allegations of fund diversion have been rife, casting a shadow over the transaction. Edu vehemently denied these accusations, describing them as “baseless blackmail.”

The letter that sparked the controversy

The controversy was fueled by a letter, which circulated on social media, from Minister Edu instructing Oluwatoyin Madein, the Accountant-General of the Federation, to deposit the N585 million into a United Bank of Africa (UBA) account. This account is reportedly held by Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, a name yet to be identified, according to an ICIR report.

Minister Edu’s defence

In her defence, Edu stated, “I hereby approve the payment of the cumulative sum of N585,189,500. These are payments for programmes and activities of the Renewed Hope grant for Vulnerable Groups.” She insisted that the transaction followed due process and rebuffed the public outcry as “sponsored attempts to tarnish her reputation.”

The backdrop of previous allegations

This incident comes on the heels of prior allegations against Edu involving a N3 billion fraud linked to the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). Edu denied any involvement in this alleged fraud, emphasizing her non-participation in the withdrawal of N3 billion from the NSIPA account.