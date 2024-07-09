France to simplify residence permit receipt renewal for foreigners from July 15

Starting July 15, 2024, the process to renew a residence permit receipt will become significantly more straightforward.

Foreigners will be able to complete the renewal process online by filling out a form that will be made available on the State Services website.

State Services in Cantal announced “As of July 15, 2024, a new procedure will be posted on the website to allow you to request the renewal of your residence permit application receipt. The old link that allowed you to perform this same procedure will no longer be accessible from this same date. Instead, a link to simplified procedures will be displayed to you.”

Read also: Finland tightens citizenship rules, 8-year residency now required from Oct. 1

While the authorities have yet to disclose full details about the new online procedure, it is clear that the initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize and simplify administrative processes for foreigners in France.

What is a residence permit receipt for foreigners in France?

The residence permit receipt is a crucial document for foreigners in France. It serves as proof that a foreigner has applied for a residence permit or its renewal at their local prefecture and is legally entitled to reside in the country while their application is under review.

This receipt allows the holder to enjoy the same rights and privileges as those with an approved residence permit during the examination period.

Read also: 5 countries offering parent visas for reunions

Who needs a residence permit receipt?

Foreigners who are in the process of obtaining or renewing their residence permits need this receipt.

This includes:

New Applicants: Individuals who have submitted their initial application for a residence permit.

Renewal Applicants: Those who are renewing their residence permits and are awaiting the new document.

Expired Permit Holders: Foreigners whose residence permits have expired and are in the process of renewal.

During the validity of the receipt, typically ranging from four to six months, foreigners are legally allowed to reside in France and can also take up employment.

Read also: 6 European countries to get work visa with ease

This temporary document is crucial for ensuring that applicants do not face legal or employment issues while waiting for their residence permit.

In cases where the application examination takes longer than six months due to a high volume of applications, the receipt can be renewed for an additional period of up to three months.

Similarly, individuals whose residence permits are expiring can be issued a receipt valid for three months while their renewal application is processed.