Foundation urges govts to encourage agriculture

Government at all levels have been urged to encourage agriculture to enable farmers produce sufficient food for the masses.

Speaking at the 2021 Trinitas Foundation Christmas cheer which took place in Lagos, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ade George lamented high level of hunger and poverty in the country, saying if the government can increase budget on agriculture, hunger, poverty and unemployment would be things of the past.

“We are still facing hunger and poverty in the country today because most of the goods we consume as a nation are imported. Nigeria is a consuming and not a producing nation, we import almost everything we consume. With that, we cannot fight hunger and poverty. But, if the government can financially support farmers, they will not only produce sufficient food for their families, but the entire nation.”

On this year’s Trinitas Christmas cheer which was the third in its series, Ade explained that the annual trade fair/bazaar modeled programme aimed to provide food and household items, educational materials, and monetary aid to underprivileged families and individuals in Lagos.

Read also: Binance Charity, Trinitas Foundation partner to feed 1,000 families this Christmas

“The level of poverty in this country is scary right now. And as much as we try to blame the government, that narrative has become a bit tiresome. We are the government. Every official is a reflection of our society. It’s important for us as a people and nation to show kindness in these desperate times, to recognise the power of positive thinking and to act accordingly.

‘’We also acknowledge the fact that government cannot do it all alon; there is also the need for well meaning, individuals, corporate organisations and foundations to come together and alleviate the plight of the poor widows and less-privileged men women and children in society. If more people become involved in taking care of the under-privileged members of the society, life will become a lot better for the needy,” he added.

According to him, over 4,000 people in Lagos received food items which include: rice, tubers of yam, beverages, among others.

The Foundation also partnered with Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State to give Covid-19 vaccine to hundreds of beneficiaries and volunteers at the event.

On the reason for the vaccine, George said it was part of the Foundation’s effort to curb the spread of the pandemic that had brought untold hardship globally.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke in an interview with BusinessDaySunday, commended the organisers for putting smile on their faces during festive period.