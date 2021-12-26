Binance Charity, Trinitas Foundation partner to feed 1,000 families this Christmas

Binance Charity, a blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform, has collaborated with Trinitas Foundation, an NGO to provide food relief and economic support to 1000 families in Lagos.

Themed ‘Christmas Cheer 2021’, the initiative which was recently held was set up to restore the hope and spirit of Christmas through the provision of food items, household items, educational materials, and monetary aid to underprivileged families.

With an average Nigerian household spending about 56 percent of its income on food, the highest in the world, and food inflation rising to 17.2 percent in November 2021, the distribution could not have come at a better time.

Hunger continues to be a top health risk in the world; killing more people every year than AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined and Binance Charity is dedicated to battling it.

The recipients of the Christmas Cheer 2021 distribution consisted of older mothers, young children, and people living with extreme levels of physical disabilities, and skilled men and women who recently lost jobs due to the pandemic.

This partnership with Trinitas Foundation is part of Binance Charity’s ongoing efforts to Fight Hunger Worldwide, which also ran projects in Morocco and France.

In total, almost $70,000 has been raised to help provide meals for almost 15,000 people in desperate situations, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binance Charity continues to support various causes around the globe with Africa becoming one of the largest beneficiaries of these donations.

Some of these causes include the Lunch for Children Program in Uganda, the #SewMasksForAll campaign to empower women in Kenya, Pink Care Token Project in Uganda, and Covid Vaccines for Africa.