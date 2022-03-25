Foundation empowers women to take up ICT, real estate jobs

In a bid to ensure that more Nigerian women are tech-savvy and be more innovative in the Information Communication and Technology (ICT) sector, a foundation, Global Women Network have begun a training course to empower young women and girls with all relevant skills.

Roni Akins, Executive Director of the foundation, speaking at the launch of the ICT courses in Abuja, noted that the theme of this year’s International Women Day (IWD)”Breaking the Bias” is apt, as it will encourage women to venture into the male-dominated sector.

She reiterated the need to build the capacity of the teeming unemployed youths particularly women, not only in ICT, but also real estate so that more women can be economically empowered.

She regretted that the Nigerian society is bedevilled by hardship caused by unemployment and unfavourable economic opportunities, “hence the drive to provide a connectivity of women who intend to help women.”

According to her, “The objective is to economically empower young women and girls, who will in turn mentor others as a way of passing the baton and creating economic power for more women. To help people in dire situations create solutions for economic gains and proffer financial independence for women.”

On her part, Hajara Kadiri, General Manager, Federal Housing Authority Nigeria, reiterated the need to advance younger women participation in business, politics and legislation.

Represented by Betty Olutunde, Director Programmes/International Relations National Council Of Child Rights Advocate of Nigeria, Kadiri regretted that “incidences of young women being abused in the process of seeking empowerment, self dependence has been recurrent in Nigeria and world at large.

Kadiri, however, expressed optimism that the role the foundation is playing will, “go a long way to drastically reduce occurrences of abuse; and will build them towards financial and all round independence.”

Kadiri also pointed out that commitments toward empowering women in business are usually not backed with required financial and government support, adding that. “With this collaboration, you could create the mass needed to achieve the financial and mentorship support these young women need.

In the same vein, Maryam Aliyu, Managing Director, Shelter Suites and Hotel, stated that women, if given the opportunity, can work exceptionally as “we are resilient and built to multi task, there by making it possible for us to do so much and achieve as much as we push ourselves to.”