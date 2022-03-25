CISI tasks women in Nigerian Capital market on gender equality

Nigerian women in the capital market have been urged to add more values to their contribution towards achievement organisational goals in order to bridge inequality gap between them and their male counterparts.

Some women in the Nigerian Capital Market have distinguished themselves in different perspectives, including exceptional leadership. But women should generally exhibit strong level of self self-confidence to display their skills and enhance public acceptability.

In a paper entitled: “Supporting Equity for the next Generation: Women in Nigeria Capital Market”, during the recent CISI Nigeria Member Forum, Assistant Director, Global Business Development, Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), Helena Wilson, explained that gender equity contributes to economic growth, expanded stock of human capital and bring diversity of thought.

Wilson noted that women should aspire to serve at senior level and maintain professional balancing in the workplace.

“Move from equality to equity. Buy in at senior level. We must support mentoring, work in a hybrid place, ensue flexibility, reduce banter and recognise that we need to tackle earlier in careers,” said Wilson.

Corroborating her, a panelist and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Securities, Nkoli Edoka highlighted the need for women to have self-confidence in order to compete with the male counterparts. Edoka also advocated fairness in the type of work Schedule allocated to women by considering the uniqueness of a woman. She argued that given an enabling environment, women will be at par with men in performance.

Another Panelist and Executive Director, Teakwood Advisory Partners, Florence Umoh advised women to challenge themselves on the value they can bring that will have multiplier effects on the corporate objectives.

According to her, this will lead to paradigm shift for women. She emphasized the need for women to engage in personal development to be on top of changes in the operating environment.

In his closing remarks, CISI Country Representative in Nigeria, John Osuoha noted that many CISIS members in Nigeria had not taken huge advantages which the Qualifications provide for the members at the global level.