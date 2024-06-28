Foundation empowers 39 civil servants with N19.5m

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a philanthropic organisation committed to improving the lives of Africans through public service transformation and quality healthcare, has empowered 39 civil servants with ₦500,000 each, amounting to the sum of ₦19.5 million.

According to the Foundation in a statement, the award of cash prizes was given to top performing civil servants through the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund and the launch of the eagerly awaited Civil Service Culture Handbook, supported by the Foundation.

The Civil Service Week, themed: “Educating 21st Century Africans: Strengthening Education Systems for Enhanced Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa,” highlighted the vital role a strong civil service plays in national development.

The Foundation partnered with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for the 2024 Nigeria Civil Service Week, taking place from June 14 to 23, 2024.

“These civil servants receive certificates of excellence and cash gifts of ₦500,000 each in recognition of their dedication to public service excellence” the statement read.

Since 2022, the award has been presented to 72 civil servants who have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication in their roles. This recognition serves as a powerful motivator, inspiring other civil servants to embrace excellence in their work.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation recognises the importance of a highly motivated and professional civil service workforce to achieve this objective.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s involvement in the Civil Service week is part of its work supporting the OHCSF to implement a Civil Service Culture Change initiative, aimed at fostering a culture change within the civil service,” the statement read.

According to the Civil Service Culture Change initiative seeks to address this challenge directly. “By promoting core values such as accountability, professionalism, and efficiency, the initiative aims to create a civil service workforce that is passionate, dedicated, and committed to delivering exceptional public service.

“A key component of the Culture Change initiative is the recognition of top performing civil servants through the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, established by the Foundation in honor of the late Pastor Emily Aig-Imoukhuede, a champion for public service, The Fund enables the recognition and reward of outstanding Federal civil servants.”

The 2024 Civil Service Week will also witness the launch of the Civil Service Culture Handbook. The Foundation supported the OHCSF with the design and dissemination of the handbook, which serves as a key tool for fostering culture change within the civil service.