Former MBGN winner, Ugochi Ihezue wins Miss Universe Nigeria 2023

In a historic moment for Nigerian beauty pageants, Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue, the former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017 hailing from Imo State, was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2023. This remarkable achievement has etched her name in the annals of Nigerian pageantry as the first woman to claim both prestigious beauty titles.

Ihezue faced stiff competition, triumphing over 36 other talented contestants to secure the coveted Miss Universe crown. The event took place at the opulent Convention Center of Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos on Sunday, September 10th.

During the ceremony, Miss Nasarawa earned the Miss Photogenic award, Miss Taraba dazzled in the Best Traditional Costume category, and Miss Borno claimed the Miss Amity award.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Ihezue advocates for women to break free from societal constraints to embrace limitless possibilities. Her commitment to this cause led her to undertake a rigorous MBA program at the prestigious Lagos Business School, equipping her with the knowledge and skills needed to champion women’s empowerment.

Read also When beauty pageant goes ‘beyond beauty’

As the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Ihezue is set to represent her country on the global stage at the Miss Universe 2023 competition scheduled to take place in El Salvador on November 18th, 2023.

In 2023, Silverbird Productions breathed new life into Miss Universe Nigeria, differentiating it from MBGN. Guy Murray-Bruce, brother of the renowned Nigerian politician Ben Murray-Bruce, revealed that MUN has embraced a fresh format, emphasizing inclusivity regardless of marital status, body type, skin shade, height, or weight, thus distinguishing it from its Westernised predecessor.

Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue’s double crowning inspires women nationwide, demonstrating that beauty and intellect are a powerful combination capable of breaking barriers and forging paths to success.