Foreign Affairs Minister raises alarm over fake socia media accounts

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has raised the alarm over a series of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts opened in his name by some unscrupulous members of the society using them to dupe people.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Sarah Sanda, which warned the public to disregard such social media platforms.

The statement said: “The attention of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has been drawn to a series of Facebook and Instagram accounts opened in his name by some criminal minded members of society who are using them to defraud unsuspecting members of the Nigerian society and Diplomatic Community by soliciting for funds.”

The Minister therefore advised the general public to note that the Minister does not have or operate a Facebook or Instagram account. It stated that the only social media account the Minister has and operates is his verified Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama.

“Kindly do not accept any friend requests from these accounts and be advised that the matter has been reported to the appropriate authorities and is currently under investigation,” the statement added.