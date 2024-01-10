Foreign Affairs minister applauds release of Bazoum’s family in Niger

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has lauded the recent release of former President Mohammad Bazoum’s wife and son from house arrest by The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the ruling military junta in Niger.

This commendation was expressed through a statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, SA Media and Communications Strategy to Tuggar on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tuggar, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council, described this move as a crucial step towards restoring normalcy not only in Niger but also in the broader region.

He emphasized the importance of the government, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, expediting the release of Mohammed Bazoum and facilitating his departure to a third country.

The minister sees this as a pivotal measure to foster dialogue, potentially leading to the lifting of sanctions and the initiation of a transition to constitutional rule.

These actions, he believes, are imperative for the well-being, peace, and stability of Niger and the surrounding region.

As tensions ease with the release of Bazoum’s family, the international community watches closely, hopeful that diplomatic efforts will pave the way for broader discussions and positive transformations in Niger’s political landscape.