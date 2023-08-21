Tinubu’s foreign policy will be guided by “four Ds”- Tuggar

On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, revealed that his administration would be guided by a new “four Ds” policy initiative, anchored on “Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora geared towards bringing modern solutions to address some complex challenges.

Tuggarm, while addressing staff of the Ministry on Monday, pledged to unveil a new foreign policy that would reposition Nigeria at the pinnacle of visionary and global decision-making.

The Minister stated this in Abuja, on his first day in office, while speaking on his vision for the Ministry, shortly after joining other Ministers to take their oath of office at President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet’s inauguration.

Tuggar said the “Four Ds” guiding his Foreign Policy for Nigeria would be “Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora geared towards bringing modern solutions to address some complex challenges.

The Minister also assured that the Ministry will be redesigned to effectively play its roles at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interests and protecting citizens abroad.

Tuggar assured Nigerians in the Diaspora that his administration will strive to address their challenges, adding, “It is the highest honour to be asked to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a historically significant Ministry, Foreign Affairs has long represented the highest standard of excellence. It is, therefore, our job to ensure those standards will never fail.



“These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crises in Niger Republic to the regional and economic insecurity, we have a lot of work to do.

“In due time, we will unveil a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy, four D’s diplomacy.

“Through this doctrine centred on development, democracy, demography and Diaspora, we hope to find modern solutions to address complex contemporary problems.

“I will be counting on your cooperation and partnership. And by the special grace of God and with your support, I am sure that we can place Nigeria where she belongs, at the pinnacle of visional and global decision-making,”

Welcoming the Minister, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, assured the Minister of the support of all staff in implementing his strategic initiatives for Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“We are here to work for you and the government to articulate and implement Nigeria’s Foreign policy.

“We are happy to have a leader who is not new to the field and understands everything about diplomacy and foreign policy.

“We should thank Allah and President Bola Tinubu for bringing him to us because we have been praying for a minister who would hit the ground running.

“We are here pledging our determination and support to move Nigeria’s foreign policy forward,” Lamuwa said.