FoodClique to support households with 10, 000 meals in 3 Lagos communities

FoodClique Support Initiative (FCSI), a Lagos-based non-profit organisation says it will be distributing about 10, 000 meals across three communities in Lagos. The communities include Ayeteju in Ibeju-Lekki; Gbagada, and Jakande.

The gesture, according to Ibrahim Onilegbale, the CEO of FCSI, is part of measures to fight hunger among the most vulnerable in society and in commemoration of this year’s World Food Day.

Onilegbale, who spoke with journalists in Lagos, said the FCSI was also working on a policy document, which it intends to present to the government on how to address some of the challenges associated with hunger, aimed at creating a last mile value-chain for cheaper meals across Nigeria.

October 16 is celebrated as ‘World Food Day’; set aside by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to raise awareness on global food insecurity. The FCSI in a week-long event to battle hunger will provide perishable and non-perishable food items to food in secure households across different parts of Nigeria.

“This year’s celebration also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the organisation. Hence, we will be distributing 10,000 meals on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in three different locations in Lagos State,” Onilegbale said during a press conference on Monday to commence the week-long activities.

According to him, this year’s theme “Leave no one behind” is a wake-up call for everybody to act in a manner that strengthens the world and makes it more sustainable even in the face of global challenges like conflict, pandemics, inflation, rising food prices and climate change.

Onilegbale, said the organisation has so far distributed about 450, 000 meals by 2022. According to him, this year’s World Food Day celebration is a reflection on the life of its late founder, Bolajoko Fadipe, coupled with the milestone accomplishment he was able to attain and the need to consolidate on the gains over the years. “So, we can touch more lives, and make a more meaningful and sustainable impact on the people and the environment like he has always envisioned,” he said.