Fola Osibo releases autobiography – The Industrial Manager, at 78th birthday

Foremost Nigerian industrialist, Asiwaju Folawewo Babatunde Osibo, has unveiled his autobiography, titled ‘ The Industrial Manager,’ as part of his 78th birthday celebrations.

The birthday and book launch for the septuagenarian business icon took place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Lagos Metropolitan Club with family and friends from all walks of life in attendance. Prominent guests at the event include Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland; Modupe Alakija, chairman, Famfa Oil; Olumide Philips, chairman, Dowen College; Oba Kole Ojutalayo, the Laroka of Wanikin-Ife, and Gbola Akinola, a senior advocate of Nigeria.

The book, The Industrial Manager, explores Osibo’s life story in his career and personal life, putting in detail his major experiences as a manager in various enterprises over a period of four decades from 1970 to 2008. It mirrors the significant factors that contributed to his rise over the years from management trainee to chief executive officer. It also details his story as he manages to keep both his career and family life together.

“This autobiography is put together as the story of my life, experiences in various sectors of the industrial world, my training, development, challenges, and the efforts I made to overcome those challenges,” the author said.

“The Industrial Manager gives four factors that project a man to success in any career; Select a career that you love, put in your best in pursuing the career, never stop learning, and always work together with others as a team,” the author added.

Asiwaju Fola Osibo has had a long and distinguished career in the Nigerian corporate sector, accumulating decades of experience in management roles for various reputable companies including the UAC foods division, Lipton, Inlaks plc, and CSS Bookshops.

According to the Alake of Egbaland, who was the author’s classmate at elementary school, “Fola is one of the finest gentlemen that I have ever known. I didn’t stop until I read the entire 130 pages of the book, and it is my hope that he will write another book soon.”

“No one can tell a man’s story better than himself. This is why a memoir is important for a man,” said Dare Oluwatuyi, managing director, CSS Bookshop, and the book’s publisher.

“Asiwaju has written his story. Generations to come will read his story as told from the horse’s mouth. As long as this book is picked up and read, Asiwaju’s voice will always come to life,” the publisher said.