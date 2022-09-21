Five things to know to start your Wednesday

Edema lauds Tinubu’s choice of Akeredolu as S/West campaign coordinator

Hon. Gbenga Edema, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has hailed the choice of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the Campaign Coordinator for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West.

Edema, the immediate past chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and a former lawmaker, stated this in a press release issued on Tuesday in Akure.

He expressed appreciation for the appointment and described the gesture as apt, adding that the move by the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, could not be faulted owing to the capability and charisma of Akeredolu in the political and administrative circles.

The former chairman, who congratulated Akeredolu on the appointment, said that his experience and leadership in the state and the region would undoubtedly ensure a victorious outing for APC and its candidates.

“The appointment of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the Tinubu-Shetima Presidential Campaign Council’s Campaign Coordinator in the South-West is an appropriate acknowledgement of his exceptional and astounding accomplishments as well as the model leadership he has displayed as the Governor of Ondo State.”

“The appointment confirms to us in Ondo State what a goldfish the governor truly is. His position on important societal issues has undoubtedly sharpened the country’s political landscape and as well changed course of events.

Senate orders Police, DSS to apprehend Ubah’s attackers

Speaking with one voice, the Senate has directed the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant security agencies to arrest the gunmen who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy in Anambra State.

Last Monday, Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Anambra South Senatorial district, was attacked by some unknown gunmen. About 10 members of his entourage were killed, with the police losing six men in the process, according to eyewitnesses.

The Capital Oil C.E.O escaped narrowly in his bulletproof vehicle.

The senate’s directive was part of the resolutions reached by the lawmakers on Tuesday during plenary at the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

After weeks of vacation, the lawmakers resumed plenary at a makeshift chamber as the main Senate chamber is undergoing renovations.

Femi Adesina assures Nigerians of government’s desire to improve electricity

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has promised that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government would improve the electricity situation before leaving the government in May 2023.

The seasoned journalist made this declaration on Tuesday during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today defending the president’s bilateral deals, especially following the Siemens deal, which many have criticized for not yielding many benefits.

“The energy crisis, particularly as precipitated by the Russia-Ukraine war, is something to discuss, but you know that at the microcosm level, as it affects Nigeria, that is also something that may come up in the different bi-lateral meetings our president may hold,” he said.

The president is in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly, and many Nigerians expect him to engage in bilateral deals that could help improve the electricity situation.

Apparently, the Siemen deal was expected to increase power generation in the country, but because of so many challenges, such as the FX situation and insecurity, the pace of work slowed down. This has impacted negatively on the amount of electricity generated so far.

However, Adesina informed Nigerians that the current administration was doing all it could to improve the situation of electricity in the country as Siemens had accelerated the pace of progress on site following the inflow of more equipment and transformers.

Fishing, manufacturing, others push Ghana economy by 4.8% in second quarter

Ghana’s economy expanded 4.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, driven by growth in the fishing, manufacturing and education services sectors, data from the country’s statistics service said on Tuesday.

The gold- and cocoa-producing nation, which said in July it would seek IMF support as its balance-of-payments position deteriorated, recorded 4.2 percent growth in the second quarter of 2021.

Economic growth came in at 3.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, less than half the 7 percent growth seen in the last quarter of 2021 as the West African nation battled runaway inflation, a depreciating local currency and high public debt.

“The sharp decline we recorded in the last quarter has been marginally reversed,” government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said during a press conference.

Liz Truss ‘willing to be unpopular’ with measure targeting economic growth

Liz Truss, the Prime Minister of Britain has said that she is willing to be unpopular with measures targeting economic growth.

The prime minister with this statement made on Tuesday put into effect plans to scrap the cap on banker’s bonuses and axe the planned rise of corporate tax.

Her move also comes a day which saw Truss admit a trade deal with the US could be years away, with no “negotiations taking place”

She made the comments in New York at the exact time US president Joe Biden tweeted he was “sick” of the economy policy she was advocating.

He wrote: “I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked.”

Ms Truss is in New York to attend her first United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday as Prime Minister.

It comes in a big week for the UK government, with business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg expected to announce on Wednesday how firms, schools, hospitals, charities and other non-domestic consumers will be spared some of the pain of rising gas and electricity bills.