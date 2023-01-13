Five things to know to start your Friday

FG’s T-MAX website opens in Edo, targets 2,000 residents – Bank-Olemoh

Fela Bank-Olemoh, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Education Intervention, said that the Federal Government has inaugurated its Project T-MAX, a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in Edo State. The Project T-MAX project, according to Bank-Olemoh, is targeted at adding value to the lives of two thousand residents in the state.

Bank-Olemoh, who spoke at the launch of the project on Thursday in Benin City, said that the website for Edo residents involved in the project had also been opened. He added that the project was already running in six states with great success.

“Edo is the last state that we are launching the project in, and the aim is to empower our youth and also empower local communities.”

“We are going to be training two thousand Nigerians resident in the state in different skills such as solar installation, tiling, cosmology, and digital skills.”

He noted that the federal government was partnering with the state government and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) as the implementation agency.

“We are looking at young people that want to improve themselves and learn skills we want to offer. It is already running in Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Gombe, and Edo is the seventh state.

“The aim is to improve people, and we are working through about 27 TVET centres in Edo. The centres will be paid directly by the ITF.

Read also: Buhari canvasses for multi-party democracy in Africa

Campaign: We’ll unite to secure a better Nigeria says Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says his administration will unite and secure Nigeria if elected on February 25.

Obi said this on Thursday at a political rally held in Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State.

“I assure you that if elected president of Nigeria, our administration will unite and secure Nigeria,” he said.

He promised that his administration would address the country’s security challenges by recruiting more Nigerians into all security agencies and paying them well so that they would be motivated enough to secure the country.

“We will put Nigerians into the security agencies, pay them well, and provide them with insurance cover,” Obi said.

The LP Presidential candidate also stated that his election will put an end to the disruption of academic activities in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“I will end the ASUU strike and make sure that no student in any Nigerian university stays beyond his or her approved period of study,” Obi said.

He added that his administration would pursue an economic policy that would emphasise production instead of consumption.

“We will go into mass production, which will create jobs for our teeming unemployed youths,” he said.

2023: I won’t take you for granted, Sanwo-Olu promises people of Badagry Division

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, took his campaign to Badagry Division of the state, promising to repay their trust and support to him.

Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election under the canopy of the ruling political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this statement at the APC Lagos West 2 Senatorial District Mega Rally for Badagry Division held at the Federal Government College, Ijanikin.

Sanwo-Olu reeled out some of the achievements of his administration, promising to do more if voted for a second term. The governor, who noted that his administration had executed various development projects in the division, said that he would make sure that he empowers the youths so that they could be more responsible and economically viable to the state.

He assured them that his administration would ensure a facelift for all neighborhoods, ensure better security and safety for all, as well as enhance public transportation and healthcare services, among others.

Crypto crime hits record $20bn in 2022 – Chainalysis

Cryptocurrency crime grew to a record $20.1 billion last year as transactions involving companies targeted by U.S. sanctions grew astronomically, data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis revealed on Thursday.

Despite the fall in volume of transactions in cryptocurrencies, the value of crypto transactions related to illicit activity rose for the second year in a row, Chainalysis said.

Transactions linked to entities that are sanctioned by the U.S. government and allies increased by more than 100,000-fold in 2022 and made up 44 percent of last year’s illicit activity, Chainalysis said.

Garantex, a Russian crypto exchange company sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in April, accounted for “much of 2022’s illicit volume,” Chainalysis said, adding that most of that activity is “likely Russian users using a Russian exchange.”

Uncertainty hits dollar as U.S. inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

New data showed that U.S. inflation slowed for the first time in more than five months, forcing the U.S. dollar to sway on Friday, dancing around a seven-month low. This situation has boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve may take its foot off the aggressive interest rate pedal for now.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059 percent to 102.220 but still remained around its lowest level since June.

U.S. consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening. This is according to Reuters.