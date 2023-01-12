Buhari canvasses for multi-party democracy in Africa

By Tony Ailemen, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday stated that his experience as military and civilian president has shown that multi-party democracy is the best system of government

The president stated this at State House, Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of Universal Peace Federation (UPF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) led by Thomas Walsh, chairman, Universal Peace Federation International.

The UPF is an international and inter-religious network of individuals and organisations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society and the private sector, dedicated to achieving world peace.

The NGO works in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, supporting the work of the United Nations, particularly in the areas of interfaith peace building, peace education, and the strengthening of marriage and family.

Buhari, who wondered why some African countries were still descending into the abyss of unconstitutional change of government, said “I thought we had finally put that behind us.”

On a proposed peace summit for Abuja, to bring all African countries together before the end of this administration, the president pledged Nigeria’s support, “relative to resources, to help in stabilising neighbouring countries.”

He decried the problems in the Sahel belt of the continent as it affects both agriculture and businesses, negatively.

The president described the interest of Universal Peace Federation Africa in the continent as “quite genuine,” adding that he was pleased at the development.

Katherine Rigney, chairperson of the Federation in Africa, and Thomas Walsh, chairman Universal Peace Federation International, in their separate remarks, said they believed the forthcoming summit in Nigeria “will top them all,” having held similar meetings in the past in Niger Republic, Senegal, Sao Tome, South Africa, among others.