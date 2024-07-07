Five African countries with the worst traffic woes in mid-2024

Traffic congestion is a major challenge in urban areas worldwide, and Africa is no exception.

By mid-2024, traffic conditions in several African cities have worsened, leading to longer commutes and decreased productivity.

As populations grow and people seek economic opportunities, the increase in traffic is outpacing infrastructure development.

This results in chaotic urban mobility, reduced quality of life, and lower economic productivity.

According to Numbeo, the traffic index evaluates commute time, dissatisfaction with traffic, CO2 emissions, and overall system inefficiencies to highlight the severity of the issue.

Here are the top 5 African countries with the worst traffic congestion by mid-year 2024

1. Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria, consistently ranks as one of the world’s most congested cities. The high Traffic Index of 354.5 indicates severe congestion, with the average commuter spending approximately 68.8 minutes in traffic each day.

Several factors contribute to the traffic woes in Lagos. The high population density exacerbates traffic as more people rely on the same road networks. Poor road conditions, frequent potholes, and inadequate maintenance worsen traffic flow. The public transport system is often overcrowded and inefficient, leading many to rely on private vehicles.

2. Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, is another major city grappling with severe traffic congestion. The city’s Traffic Index stands at 249.0, with an average commute time of 52.7 minutes. Nairobi’s position as an economic and administrative hub contributes significantly to its traffic issues.

Rapid urbanization without corresponding infrastructure development has led to urban sprawl, further straining the city’s road networks. While the city has a matatu (minibus) system, it is often unreliable and insufficient for the growing population. Inadequate road networks and poor road maintenance further exacerbate the problem.

3. Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt’s bustling capital, is notorious for its traffic congestion. The city’s Traffic Index is 242.4, with commuters spending an average of 49.9 minutes in traffic. Cairo’s ancient infrastructure struggles to accommodate modern-day traffic volumes.

Overpopulation is a significant factor, as Cairo is one of the most densely populated cities in Africa. The coexistence of various modes of transport, including cars, buses, motorcycles, and carts, creates chaotic traffic conditions. Many roads are narrow and not designed to handle the current traffic volumes.

4. Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, one of South Africa’s three capital cities, faces significant traffic challenges. With a Traffic Index of 228.1 and an average commute time of 45.0 minutes, the city’s congestion is a major concern for residents and authorities alike.

Pretoria’s status as a governmental and administrative centre attracts a large number of daily commuters. The public transport system is often insufficient, leading many to rely on private vehicles. Rapid urban growth without matching infrastructure development has further compounded the issue.

5. Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, another major city in South Africa, also faces significant traffic congestion. The city’s Traffic Index is 209.3, with commuters spending an average of 42.5 minutes in traffic daily. Known for its scenic beauty, Cape Town’s traffic issues detract from its appeal.

As a major tourist destination, seasonal fluctuations can lead to sudden spikes in traffic. The city’s economic activities attract numerous daily commuters. Limited road networks and inadequate public transport options further exacerbate the problem.