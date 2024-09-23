Firstbank, BOI, BusinessDay back Nigeria’s non-oil exports in USA

First Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry (BOI) are jointly sponsoring the 2024 Africa International Investment Summit and Trade Exhibition (AITE) holding this month in New York and Atlanta, Georgia, as part of efforts to promote Nigeria’s non-oil exports.

Tunde MacAlabi, the AITE chairman, confirmed this to the media in Lagos.

“We are pleased to announce that these key financial institutions are participating fully as major promoters of this year’s show that seeks to promote non-oil exports from Nigeria.

“Given the criticality of broadening our economic base and diversifying our foreign exchange sources, it is inevitable that the nation and all its people and organisations turn attention to non-petroleum exports”, MacAlabi said.

Among other organisations that had earlier confirmed support for the 2024 AITE are Air Peace, BusinessDay, Nigeria’s foremost business newspaper, the Asmiol group of the United States and the Cruxstone Property group of Nigeria.

The 2024 AITE is being organised in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the United States-Nigeria Export and Investment Group, the FAMES Foundation of Atlanta, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Much as the 2023 edition held on the sidelines of the 78 United Nations General Assembly in New York was hugely successful and was attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment”, according to the AITE chairman, “this year’s is billed to be bigger and more successful.

“That’s why it is being held in two key American cities, rather than one, as was the case last year”.

MacAlabi disclosed that the focus of the 2024 exhibition would be on small and middle businesses.

“This is because these businesses, which regrettably do not receive commensurate official attention, account for up to 85 percent of employment in Africa”, he noted.

“Nigeria and other African nations cannot continue along this development trajectory without serious repercussions.

“It is, therefore, appropriate that we are this year focusing on these businesses which have been neglected for too long despite their immense role in development”, he said.