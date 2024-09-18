Non-oil export from Apapa Port surges in volume

…As APM Terminals plans second exporters’ forum

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal by volume, has continuously increased its export volume over the past four years.

The terminal said its half-year (H1) export figures for non-oil cargo in 2024 stood at 51,000 TEUS, representing a rise of 8.5 percent year-on-year when compared with 47,000 TEUs exported in the first half of 2023.

Steen Knudsen, terminal manager at APM Terminals Apapa, described non-oil export cargo as an integral part of the terminal’s business.

“Over the last four years, we have witnessed a steady growth in non-oil export cargo. In 2020, export volumes stood at 53,000 TEUs, in 2021 it rose to 63,000 TEUs, and in 2022, 71,000 TEUs. The greatest rise in exports was recorded in 2023 when volumes rose to 94,000 TEUs, an increase of 32 percent,” he explained.

Knudsen said the terminal would be hosting its second exporters forum, come September 19th, to continue driving growth in nonoil exports.

“The exporters’ forum is our way of supporting the Federal Government’s non-oil export drive. The forum is a brainstorming session where we rub minds with the various exporting associations in the country on how best to resolve their challenges to facilitate more efficient movement of exports into the ports.

Read also: APM Terminals rallies stakeholders to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export

“More exports out of Nigeria translates to lower shipping costs since the vessels don’t go back empty. We will continue to partner with our customers and all relevant government agencies in the port to encourage Nigerian exporters in their business.”

Launched in mid-2024, the APM Terminals Apapa exporters’ forum provides a safe place for the terminal, its export customers, and shipping lines to discuss issues that impede the flow of export cargo into the port.

“The maiden forum launched in June was a huge success. We got so much feedback from the exporters on how we could collaborate to streamline our processes to improve export volumes. With agro-export produce, time is of the essence as prolonged storage in containers could ruin the quality of the cargo before it gets to its destination.

“The feedback we receive in the forum will be used to improve our operations and other associated processes concerned with the export of non-oil exports. I believe we can all work together to strengthen the port’s export process further,” Kayode Daniels, head of Commercial at APM Terminals Apapa, said.

Adetunji Igbaugba, market and commercial intelligence manager at APM Terminals Nigeria, described the terminal’s culture as one of continuous improvement.

“One of the ways we can improve is by hearing from our esteemed customers. This was a major reason for the first export forum held in June, and the invaluable feedback from our customers and stakeholders assisted in the improvements recorded. In preparation for the coming export season, we will be proactively having another session to review and look at ways we can jointly eliminate/ reduce future challenges and better service our esteemed customers,” he said.