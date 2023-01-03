FIRS introduces Taxpro Max to ease access to TCC

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says taxpayers can now get their Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) in a single click via its flagship Taxpro Max solution.

The service made announced this on Tuesday via its social media handles Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram where it stated that the generation of tax clearance certificates, which used to be issued within a period of two weeks would now be available with a single click by the taxpayer.

According to FIRS, TaxPro Max, a tax administration solution introduced by the tax authority in June 2021, is a one-stop-shop for taxpayer registration, tax returns filing, tax payment, and tax clearance certificate requesting, among other functionalities.

This innovation is coming on the heels of wide-scale technological reforms that the Service has embarked on in its bid to achieve a hundred percent automation of its tax administration functions.

Muhammad Nami, the executive chairman of the FIRS, said this functionality was in line with the objectives of the service to make the lives of taxpayers easier and ensure the ease of doing business in the country.

“One of our objectives as a service is to build a customer-centric institution,” he stated.

“That means an institution that has the customer at the heart of its innovations and solutions. It is for this reason that we have tuned the operations of our TaxPro Max solution to be able to deliver tax clearance certificates in the shortest possible time to taxpayers. At the click of a button, a taxpayer will get their tax clearance certificates, as long as they have no outstanding liabilities.

“This would impact in no small measure on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria”, Nami stated.

He further stated that the taxpayer could only generate their tax clearance certificates on the TaxPro Max platform when they did not owe any liabilities among other conditions set out for use of the platform.

According to the FIRS boss this innovation was aimed at appreciating taxpayers for their trust and contributions to national development, stating that the Service would continue to come up with innovative solutions that would make the taxpayers’ life easier.

He also urged taxpayers to continue to trust the government to serve their interest, as the taxes paid by them directly and indirectly are what the government at the three tiers deploy to provide social amenities, secure life and properties of the citizenry and provide critical national infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, roads, among others.