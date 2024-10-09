Firm donates drugs to Ebonyi govt to tackle cholera outbreak

FOLLOWING the recent cholera outbreak in Ebonyi State, a drug company, Reals Pharmaceutical Limited, has donated a ready to drink ORS known as “Electrorush” to the State Government.

The donation of the first ready to drink ORS in Nigeria according to Reals, was to support the cholera outbreak response in Ebonyi State which is inline with the companies commitment to supporting public health initiatives in Nigeria.

Ade Popoola, Group Managing Director, Reals Pharmaceutical Limited, during the donation on Tuesday in Abakaliki at the State Ministry of Health, commended the State Government for its commitment in addressing the public health crisis in the State.

“We understand the vital importance of oral rehydration in the treatment of cholera, particularly in preventing dehydration associated with acute diarrhea.

“Electrorush is specifically formulated to provide immediate hydration and assist in recovery during diarrhea episodes, making it an essential resource in this challenging time”.

Represented by Lucky Nwajei the Business Manager of the company, Ada Popoola explained that the electrorush would help quicken muscle recovery.

“We are aware of cholera outbreak in some part of Ebonyi recently. I want to use this opportunity to commend the efforts of government in controlling it. As a pharmaceutical company who has the people at heart, we know one of the ways to control cholera is oral dehydration and electrorush helps also in combating this crisis that is why as a company we have come to donate a substantial quantity to the state government in supporting the efforts of the government in combating the cholera mance.

“We believe this will reach the communities that were affected and to some extent it will help in amelorating the crisis. We commend the ministry of health for controlling the crisis”, he said.

Hyacinth Ebenyi, Director Public Health in the State Ministry of Health, thanked the company and assured that the oral rehydration therapy would be distributed to the affected people as quickly as possible and assured them of better partnership.

“I don’t know how you got the information but all I know is that Ebonyi State is in a difficult situation at the moment because the cholera outbreak just came suddenly. We have been witnessing such but this year the magnitude that it came I don’t know what it has in mind but thank God for various partners, thank God for government of Ebonyi State who has a good plan for the health sector we have pushed it back.

“Coming all the way from Abuja or Lagos to assist us, that is wonderful we appreciate that and assisting us with this type of preparation (ready to drink ORS) we are seeing this for the first time we are grateful.

“You know the problem we have with our people is preparation of ORS it is either over diluted or under-diluted but this one you don’t need any dilution again you just pick and drink it is wonderful. I want to assure you that this product will be immediately shared to the people. Thank you for this gesture”. Ebenyi said.

