Adamawa state government moves to curb spread of Cholera outbreak

In its efforts to contain the cholera epidemic, mosquitoes and other pests, the Adamawa state government has embarked on fumigation of homes, major drainages and refuge dumps in the state.

The outbreak of cholera, which has so far claimed over 12 lives, with rising cases to 304 others hospitalised. addressing the fumigators, on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Umar Garba Pella Commissioner for Education, directed them to ensure house-to-house disinfection of over 20 wards in the metropolis and extend same to the 21 LGAs.

Pella said the government had dedicated September monthly sanitation exercise to curb cholera, adding that fumigators should ensure desilting the drainages to facilitate the free flow of water to contain flooding.

He urged residents to support the exercise, adding that fumigation and other sprays would destroy dangerous insects like mosquitoes and their larvae as well as ensure healthy environment.

He reiterated the commitment of the government to ensuring hygiene and a clean environment.

The Commissioner, at the closure of exercise, appreciated the level of compliance, at Shagari, Wuru-Hausa, Upper Luggere, Rumde, and Doubele specialist hospitals and others, where cholera patients were admitted.

Shehu Aliyu, a resident of the Shagari community, and chairman Shagari Community Association, lauded the initiative, describing it as timely and beneficial to the people of the state.

“The reintroduction of the monthly sanitation is a good measure to tackle cholera, flood and malaria associated with this season”, he stressed.