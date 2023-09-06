There was chaos this morning following the fire outbreak in a portion of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport that started on Tuesday night.

According to information received, the inferno allegedly broke out due to a malfunctioning cable on the Tarmac.

It has been reported that a section of FAAN’s administrative office was destroyed by fire last night.

While the Lagos State Fire Department was on site to supplement that of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), all passengers and employees were requested to leave the facility.

Fire at Lagos international airport A fire broke out at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria, allegedly due to a malfunctioning cable on the Tarmac. pic.twitter.com/4j3v19K5RF — BusinessDayNG (@BusinessDayNg) September 6, 2023