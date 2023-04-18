Fintri re-affirms to Adamawa indigenes: ‘No one will be left behind, nothing will be left untouched’

The incumbent Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri who was declared winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election has reassured the citizens of Adamawa of his unwavering commitment in making sure that “no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched.”

This, he said while giving his acceptance speech in Yola Tuesday.

Fintri, alias “Fresh Air” as he is called by the indigenes, lauded the collective efforts and willingness of the people to support good works of the past four years.

He said, “Today, we are at a point where history is made. It is made because of you.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the people during the election across the state in 4104 polling unit, 226 wards and 21 local governments areas, adding that the people actually demonstrated and understood the value of rancour-free electoral process which is the hallmark of every ideal democracy.

Governor Fintri expressed satisfaction with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for standing firm and ensuring that no amount of gang-up triumphs against the will of the majority of Adamawa people.

He said: “As always, the umbrella is big enough for all of.”

The governor in the same vein congratulated his co-contenders and the leadership of their respective parties for a hard-fought contest.

He said: “I personally, consider none of you a loser in this race. We are all winners because the people have spoken and Adamawa State has won; democracy has won.”

He commended the institutional capacity of INEC election, saying “Even though, the attitude of some of the personnel fall short of standard expectations, I have resisted the pressure to let that define the umpire status of the Commission.

“The technological innovation introduced in the conduct of the election and the untiring commitment of the management and staff of the Commission have added tremendous value to the credibility of this election.

“The fact that the INEC headquarters was swift in disowning the illegal action of the REC was the grace that nullified what was more of a coup perpetrated by politically overzealous upstarts.”

He also commended the watchful role of the international community, election monitors and observers, journalists and all Civil Society Organisations for being on their toes, spicing the election with vigilance and ensuring the right things were done.

“The combined efforts of our security forces and their high commands in providing the needed atmosphere of peace throughout the election and even the waiting period is highly commendable. Their exhibition of professional conduct is undeniably, praiseworthy.

“To a father and leader, Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa; thank you Sir, for the support as always. This victory is a sign of greater things to come. We shall not rest until we wrestle your stolen mandate at the national level.

“To Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, whom I had the honour of pulling out of her comfort zone – the University, to join me on this bumpy voyage, I say well done and thank you for trusting my instinct and judgment.

“To our development partners, especially the national and international NGOs, whom we were compelled to order the suspension of their activities for the election period,

“I must again reiterate that the decision was well-indented and done in good faith in the overall interest of all parties. Now that the elections are done and over, our doors are open to every partnership that is beneficial to our people.”