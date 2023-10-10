Fintiri flags-off construction of N9bn flyover in Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has flagged-off the construction of a flyover in the city of Yola and adjoining streets valued at about N9,264,498,755.33. The construction is expected to boost traffic within the city center of Yola. The construction of the flyover is expected to last for about 18 months.

Fintiri said that Adamawa State has become investor haven and has become one of the best states for commuting and doing business in the northeast subregion due to the massive road networks his administration has embarked on.

Fintiri made the remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the flyover construction and its adjoining road networks, last weekend, in Yola.

The governor further said that urban renewal remains an integral part of his eight-point agenda and to the overal goal of not leaving anyone behind and nothing untouched and that his administration would continue to execute projects that has direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

He said: “Once again, I am happy to welcome everyone to yet another point where history is being made. I am enveloped by joy and gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives and making it possible for us to witness this day when I am at the verge of fulfilling one of the many campaign promises we made to our electorates during the 2023 electioneering campaign.

“Urban renewal occupies a central place on our 8-Point Agenda of ensuring no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched in Adamawa State.

“In our first term in office, we prosecuted this campaign with great vigour and in this second term, I want to reassure you that we shall prosecute this campaign with even greater strength.”

Read also: Fintiri tasks new advisers on creative solutions

Explaining the vision behind his insfrastural drive in the state he said, “We have improved the infrastructural status of both our urban and rural centers tremendously and we are not willing to back pedal on this course until the narrative is completely altered for the better.

“Today, we are gathered again to continue with the good job we are known for, the job of making our state great and making our people happy; the job of service to the present and future generation. So, when I say we are making history, you can appreciate what I mean. The project we are flagging-off today, is our latest additions to this never-ending task of making history.

“To the glory of God, the former Mubi Road Roundabout is by this groundbreaking confined to antiquities, and in its place, we shall have an overhead bridge with the reconstruction of the roads linking the adjoining Streets.

Read also: 100 days in office: Fintiri reiterates commitment to transform Adamawa

“This fits into modern design and into what defines our status at the moment and the nearest future. Considering today’s economic realities, the contract for the project is awarded at the total contract sum of ₦9,264,498,755.33K inclusive of all statutory deductions. It is awarded as Lot 1 with a completion period of 18 Months. The contract is awarded to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited.

“The mission is beyond rhetoric and the vision is clear: we are here to build an Adamawa State of the 21st Century and beyond. Those who are in doubt can continue to lick their rotting wounds.”

He added that “With the huge investment in infrastructure, Adamawa State is fast emerging to be the most suitable state to do business in. The good road network within Yola and our signature overhead bridge and the grade interchange with underpass have so far placed our capital city beyond ecstasy to being the most convenient capital city for vehicular movement in the Northeast subregion.”