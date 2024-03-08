FG to review pension, severance packages for retired police officers

…as NLC demands N794,000 minimum wage in Southwest

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to review pension and severance packages for retired police officers when he launched the Nigeria Police Force Veterans Foundation in Abuja.

Read also: Premium Pension boosts service with customer interaction platforms

In a statement released by Bolaji Kazeem, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Police Affairs, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions and sacrifices of police veterans to the nation.

He further announced plans to initiate administrative processes for the issuance of an Executive Order to designate a National Police and Veterans’ Day in Nigeria.

He suggested potential dates for this commemoration, including 5th March, coinciding with the launch of the Veterans’ Foundation, and 1st April, marking the amalgamation of police forces from Northern and Southern provinces to form the unified Nigeria Police Force.

Tinubu emphasized the need to review pension and severance packages for retired police officers to better reflect their contributions to the nation.

During the launch event held at the Corporate Headquarters of the Police Service Commission, Abuja, Tinubu’s speech was delivered by Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, highlighting the importance of assisting police veterans in overcoming post-service challenges.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded N794,000 as the new national minimum wage for workers in the Southwest geopolitical political zone.

Read also: Nigerian banks in Ghana working to resolve FX trading suspension

Funmi Sessi, the chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the NLC, made this demand on behalf of the Labour Union at the ongoing public hearing of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Sessi said that all members of the Union in the Southwest agreed that the new minimum wage should be ₦794,000.