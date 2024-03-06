Premium Pension boosts service with customer interaction platforms

Premium Pension Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrators, has announced the deployment of the Premium Interactive Member Assistant (PRIMA) on WhatsApp, Telegram and various social media platforms.

The PRIMA enhancement provides a platform for seamless engagement on all pension related matters as well as empowers customers to efficiently carryout many pensions related tasks without relying on personnel of the PFA – this is self-service at its peak.

PRIMA gives members real time premium experience from their mobile phones. They would be able to enrol by simply adding the Company’s verified WhatsApp mobile number 09111111166, agree to the legal terms of use and then initiate a conversation on their mobile devices. It can be used to check RSA balances, request statement of accounts, get welcome certificate, check data recapture status, request letters to select embassies, open RSA account and many others. The new initiative provides convenience for Members to interact and transact on a 24-hour basis.

Commenting on the development, Umar Sanda Mairami, managing director/ CEO of Premium Pension Limited, said, “The launch of PRIMA is driven by our never-ending desire to meet the aspirations of or present and future customers who are increasingly embracing technology to position themselves for lesser visits to our brick-and-mortar outlets. He went on to say that, PRIMA provides an additional secured channel of communication with our members to deepen seamless interaction and provide premium experience”.

He said the Company has already raised the bar in the pension industry with its multi-channel mobile app, which gives full access to customers of the Company using state-of-the-art technology. He added that with the recent introduction of PRIMA, the Company remains a clear leader in the digital space with alternative channels to ensure convenience.

Premium Pension has always been at the forefront of pension administration in Nigeria, and the Company has remained committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its Members. It will be recalled that in 2023 the Company became the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that achieved Assets under Management (AUM) of over N1 trillion, without any form of business combination.

The Company prides itself as being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics. One of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2023.

Premium Pension Limited is a licensed Pension Fund Administrator, which started operations in the year 2005.