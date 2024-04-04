FG to partner researchers for development of framework for AI adoption

Bosun Tijani, the minister of communications and digital economy, has unveiled plans by the Federal Government to partner over 120 Nigerian researchers and startups to develop a framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in Nigeria.

Tijani announced this on his verify social media platform X (formerly Twitter), noting that the experts would come up with this framework at the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy workshop later this month.

Tijani said the resulting strategy from the session would help the government to deliver the priorities and implementation approach towards improving lives and growing the nation’s economy through the application of AI.

Describing the strategy framework that would be developed as a significant step in the country’s AI journey, the Minister highlighted his AI efforts since he assumed office last year .

According to him, these researchers will be instrumental to the country’s new drive to deploy AI in every sector of the economy and for job creation.

He added that the goal of the Ministry is to use AI to enhance productivity through the deployment of smart infrastructure.

” There is a need to coordinate and harness the power of AI for national development is a critical element in our journey toward the use of technology to accelerate productivity in our country.

“AI offers us the opportunity to leverage technology to solve some of our most complex and urgent challenges in education, agriculture, healthcare and so much more.

He said, “One of the earliest initiatives from the start of my term in office was to properly define and outline a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Nigeria.

Recognising the incredible depth of talent of Nigerian descent scattered all over the world working in the field of AI, we very quickly looked to identify some of these leading researchers and started to engage them in a number of our initiatives.

The minister added that, “From the National Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme (NAIRS) to the Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology Application (4IRTA) project, we have worked with these talented academics and entrepreneurs towards the mainstreaming of the application.