FG tasks contractors on early delivery of Kano-Maiduguri road

The Federal Government has tasked the contractor handling the ongoing construction and dualisation of the Kano-Maiduguri road on timely completion of the project.

Umar El-Yakub, minister of state for works and housing, gave the charge on Friday during an inspection of the Kano-Wudil-Shuarin road section one, in Kano.

“This is a 15 or 16-year-old project. The vision of this administration is that which places emphasis on project delivery. We just finished our national council meeting tagged ‘season of completion.’ We want all the bridges and roads to be completed between the last quarter of this year and the beginning of 2023.

“Three out of the five sections had been completed. Remaining two sections’’, he said.

The minister further explained that the project was placed on the SUKUK plan to enable contractors to get their money in time.

He added that the work is the construction of a two-lane carriageway and upgrading of the existing road.

“Contractors should redouble their effort in terms of human and resources to be able to meet up before the end of this year,’’ El-Yakub said.