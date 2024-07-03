FG targets $1trillion economy with new financial inclusion framework

The federal government on Wednesday, launched a new initiative to establish an operating model and framework for Economic and Financial Inclusion, aiming to transform Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The initiative is designed to combat poverty and catalyse sustainable economic growth from the ground up.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, while launching the initiative, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, pointed out that it is appropriate that inclusive growth must be strategic and sustainable.

He expressed confidence that the team will bring their best efforts to ensure its success.

“As we embark on this essential initiative, I call upon each of you to contribute your insights, expertise, and dedication. Only through such resolve and discipline can we forge a robust operating model that will drive economic and financial inclusion across our nation, ensuring every Nigerian has the opportunity to thrive.

He implored members of the implementation team and all stakeholders involved in the initiative to recognise the weight of their responsibility, saying what they have at hand is a vital national assignment.

“I also implore the implementation team to engage all stakeholders fully. There is no greater calling than developing solutions to alleviate the impact of ongoing economic reforms on over 30 million financially excluded Nigerians, propelling Nigeria towards sustainable and inclusive growth”.

The initiative is an offshoot of a federal government program unveiled in April, this year, titled the Aso Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion, a multi-pronged blueprint designed to achieve universal access to financial services.

The accord represents a core pillar of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform the nation into a $ 1 trillion economy by 2030 while combating poverty and insecurity through broad-based prosperity.

He listed some positive results the efforts have yielded including the recent upgrade of Nigeria’s credit outlook to positive by Fitch Ratings, noting that it is in recognition of the reform progress under President Tinubu.

“While such an upgrade by a distinguished institution reflects growing confidence in our economic trajectory, particularly in light of policy changes aimed at easing our debt service burden, we remain mindful of the short-term impacts of these reforms.

“Hence, we are prioritising measures to mitigate immediate effects, from the Student Loan Act, which democratises access to education, to the relentless efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in combating food insecurity”.

Abubakar Zauro, Technical Advisor to the President on Financial Inclusion, in his remarks, reported substantial progress in implementing the Aso Accord on financial inclusion and a series of initiatives aimed at broadening financial access across the nation.

Zauro, while acknowledging the role of Vice President Shettima in supporting the signing of the accord and ongoing implementation, reported that discussions on financial inclusion have now reached the highest levels of government, including NEC.

“Since its signing, the operationalisation of the accord has received funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation through the Lagos Business School (LBS),” Dr Zauro said.

He further explained: “We have been setting up the operating model and legal framework to ensure that the project takes off smoothly and is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda. “Working on the team are also Augmentum Advisory, Banwo & Ighodalo, and Ndarani (SAN) & CO.,” Dr. Zauro said.

He disclosed that the team is planning capacity-building initiatives and “high-profile training for permanent secretaries and Commissioners of Finance to ensure that practical knowledge on financial inclusion would be injected where they are needed.”

Olayinka David West, Project Manager at the Lagos Business School, commended the Tinubu administration for putting economic and financial inclusion on the front burner by signing of the Aso Accord earlier in April.

She said the team at the Lagos Business School working with its counterpart in the VP’s office and other stakeholders is looking at the legal framework for financial inclusion as well as giving the initiative the convening power, and national coordination to drive ownership across the country.

The project manager said though the Lagos Business School collaborating with other partners has over the years made deliberate efforts at entrenching financial inclusion across the country, the initiative of the present administration will serve as a gateway to successfully operationalising the policy nationwide.

She said the engagement with the Vice President seeks to identify the right platforms and structures aimed at galvanising the relevant authorities to key into the initiative.