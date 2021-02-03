FG Survival Fund: Nasarawa secures registration of 3,000 MSMEs

Nasarawa State Government has secured and presented Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificates to 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state to enable them to benefit from the Federal Government’s MSMEs Survival Fund programme.

The MSMEs Survival Fund programme initiated by the Federal Government is part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) aimed at supporting businesses from the potential vulnerabilities caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, one prerequisite of the programme is to provide free registration of business names for MSMEs to expand their businesses for economic sustainability.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi, who present the certificates to the beneficiaries said, it was the state government’s desire for individuals to own and manage their businesses for the overall development of the state.

He said the programme was in line with the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) recently launched by Governor Abdullahi Sule to promote the private sector participation in governance.

“We are very delighted to give all the supports that we have been giving to the survival fund programme. You may recall that his Excellency the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule launched and unveiled the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) and the goal of NEDS is to promote a private sector-led economy and also to revitalise the economy of the state with a focus on MSMEs in very high impact industries, particularly in agriculture and trading.

“So, for us, apart from being a federal government initiative, we see it as a great opportunity for him to leverage and do more for the people of Nasarawa state

“We are here to serve the people, any federal government initiative coming to the state, we must ensure that the people benefit. The governor will continue to ensure that the people of Nasarawa continue to benefit from the federal government schemes,” Abdullahi said.

He advised people of the Nasarawa state to continue to apply for the MSMEs Survival Fund Programme to enable their businesses to grow to a greater height.

The Chief Executive Officer who stood in for Governor Abdullahi Sule stressed the significance of business registration to MSMEs and assured that his administration would not relent until the people enjoy every federal government intervention scheme.

The governor, while noting that the actualisation of the exercise was a collective effort, thanked the Director-General, Bureau for Information and Communication Technology (BITC), Shehu Ibrahim, for working tirelessly to see to the success of the exercise.

A poultry farmer, HelenAngama and Madaki Dahiru, a POS vendor, both recipients of the business name certificates, thanked the Federal and State Governments for coming to their aids and believed that the survival fund would help in expanding their businesses.