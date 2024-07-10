FG steps down Works Ministry’s memos as amendment begins on BPP Act

The Federal Executive Council FEC Wednesday, stepped down memos presented by the Ministry of Works, requiring augmentation and variations for further reviews, even as the Council has approved the amendment of the 2007 Public Procurement BPP Act.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation stated this while briefing State House Journalists after the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had in November 2023 set up a Committee to review the Act with the view to restructuring the Act to meet modern realities.

The Minister noted that the amendments to the 17-year-old law have already passed through the first Reading at the House of Representatives.

Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, in his remark, stated that “ law is dynamics we are looking at timelines, within confirmations are not given to projects

“We want to ensure that whatever is coming to the FEC is in line with the budgetary provisions Some of the projects have been there for close to 13 years”

The Minister said the amended to the BPP Act will eliminate delays in the execution of infrastructural projects by ensuring that timelines are adhered to from the conception to the final execution of projects

“ The timelines are being worked out and streamlined, because these projects have been there for several years, they now require either a variation, augmentation or review.

What Council’s decision is, is to ensure that those projects are streamlined to ensure that no projects go beyond the budget cycles.

He disclosed that the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Ministers of the Economy, Budget and Planning as well as those of Works have been mandated to serve as a clearing house before they are represented to FEC.

