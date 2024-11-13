FG selects additional 90,000 Nigerians for cohort 3 of its 3MTT program

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy

The Federal Government has announced the selection of an additional 90,000 Nigerians as fellows in the third cohort of its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

While noting that applications for the program was still open, the Minister said Nigerians who are not yet in the learning community can still participate in the talent accelerator program to learn in-demand tech skills and become part of a pool of technical talent for the growing digital economy in Nigeria and globally.

He said; “I am pleased to announce that Cohort 3 of @3MTTNigeria is now live and we will be enrolling an additional 90,000 Fellows to start their training journey.

“For those in our 3MTT Community who have been patiently waiting, please visit your dashboard to get the next instructions on how to take the required foundational learning courses and assessment.”

Going by the implementation plans released by the government, the training will be held in multiple phases. The first phase, which is Cohort 1, accommodated 30,000 people, while 270,000 fellows were enrolled for the second cohort in March this year.

While announcing the selection of fellows for the second cohort of the program, the Minister disclosed that a significant number of fellows in the first cohort of the program were being placed into jobs as interns all over the country. Beyond that, he said all the fellows from the first phase were at a stage where they would be participating in hackathons within their states to put what they’ve learned into practice; working together with their peers, and building solutions that can showcase their expertise.

