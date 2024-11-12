The challenges and opportunities of Africa’s tech boom

Last year, I had the privilege of visiting some rural primary healthcare centres in Nigeria, and I witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by healthcare providers in reaching remote communities. However, I was also inspired by the innovative solutions being implemented to address these challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions across Africa. This global crisis exposed the vulnerabilities of traditional healthcare systems, particularly in rural and underserved areas. In response, governments, healthcare providers, and technology companies have embraced digital innovation to deliver healthcare services more efficiently and equitably.

Bridging the digital divide

Despite the distance, a farmer in a remote village in Zambia, miles away from the nearest city, can now consult with a specialist doctor in South Africa, all from the comfort of their local clinic. This is the power of telemedicine.

Telemedicine is just one of the many innovative solutions transforming African healthcare. Leveraging technology, healthcare providers can now connect with patients in remote areas, offer consultations, diagnoses, and even remote surgeries. This has revolutionised healthcare, particularly in rural areas where access to specialised care is limited. From the busiest cities to the remotest villages, Africa is witnessing a digital health revolution. Innovations such as chatbots in Nigeria are providing instant healthcare advice and support, while self-diagnostic tools in Angola are empowering individuals to take control of their health. In Kenya, mobile health information tools are disseminating vital health information, improving health literacy, and encouraging preventive healthcare practices.

Power in the palm of your hand

Mobile health apps have emerged as powerful tools for health management, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These apps can track vital signs, monitor symptoms, and provide personalised health advice. For instance, a pregnant woman in a rural village can use a mobile app to track her baby’s development, receive reminders for prenatal check-ups, and connect with a healthcare provider if she has any concerns.

The pandemic also spurred governments across the continent to take action and rapidly change public services operations through digital technology. Contact tracing apps, telemedicine platforms, and digital vaccination certificates became essential tools in the fight against COVID-19. This accelerated digital transformation has laid the foundation for a more resilient and efficient healthcare system in Africa.

A game-changer

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising the way we approach healthcare. AI-powered tools can analyse vast amounts of medical data to identify patterns and trends, leading to earlier and more accurate diagnoses. For example, AI can analyse X-rays to detect tuberculosis, a major health concern in many African countries.

Furthermore, AI can accelerate drug discovery and development. By analysing large datasets, researchers can identify potential drug candidates more quickly and efficiently. This could lead to the development of new treatments for diseases that currently have limited options.

Overcoming challenges

Although tech advances are continuing to make life better for many on the African continent, digitisation has often been a double-edged sword. Even though it has the potential to alleviate poverty and improve lives, it can also exacerbate existing inequalities. Digital transformation has largely benefitted the rich, while the poor have been left behind.

Limited internet connectivity, digital literacy, and infrastructure constraints can hinder the adoption of these technologies. The African Union estimates that nearly 300 million Africans live more than 50 km from a broadband connection, significantly obstructing the potential to fully harness digital transformation.

This digital divide can exacerbate societal and economic inequality, leaving the most vulnerable behind. It’s crucial to ensure that these technological advancements are inclusive and accessible to all.

However, with increased investment in digital infrastructure and education, these challenges can be addressed. It is within this context of good and evil that we are called to ensure that future digital possibilities are leveraged to build back better. Policy has a key role to play to ensure those hit hardest economically can recover, but getting policymakers to take account of gendered effects is an uphill battle. Prioritising inclusive digital policies, we can ensure that the benefits of technology are shared by all. Digital is also changing politics, with social media platforms playing a significant role in shaping public discourse and influencing elections.

The future of African healthcare

The future of African healthcare is bright. By embracing technology and prioritising human-centred approaches, we can build a healthier and more prosperous Africa.

As business leaders, we have a critical role to play in shaping the future of African healthcare. By investing in innovative digital health solutions, partnering with healthcare providers, and advocating for supportive policies, we can drive innovation and improve access to care.

We should work together to harness the power of technology and create a future where everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, has access to quality healthcare.

Ota Akhigbe is a passionate advocate for digital health in Africa. As the Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, she works to bridge the digital divide and improve access to healthcare.

