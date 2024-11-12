Tech firms can boost digital economy with local production — Bosun Tijani

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, has said tech firms can improve the digital economy by embracing local production of devices.

Tijani made this assertion during a recent visit to the Lagos office of Imose Technologies, a Nigerian company that manufactures and assembles smart devices. “We need companies like this and others to identify their challenges so we can support them fully in manufacturing devices in Nigeria,” he said. “This will make devices more affordable and accessible to our people.”

Entry-level smartphones cost 99 percent of the average monthly income of the poorest 20 percent, in Sub-Saharan Africa. However, according to GSMA, the global body for telcos, reducing the price of an internet-enabled device to $20 would significantly reduce the usage gap.

The minister underscored the importance of local manufacturing for affordable, accessible technology and elaborated on the necessity of a collaborative approach across supply and value chains.

Read also: Bitcoin riding wave of Trump’s win to record high

Tijani stated, “Private companies cannot drive this alone. Effective regulatory support, research, and a skilled talent pipeline from our academic institutions are all essential. Policies need to create an environment where local tech companies can thrive, expanding our digital market.”

Osayi Izedonmwen, founder of Imose Technologies, noted that the Minister’s visit was a testament to the government’s genuine interest in advancing the digital economy.

“This kind of engagement reinforces the reality of our investments in Nigeria’s digital economy and our commitment to long-term growth,” Izedonmwen said.

Imose Technologies is an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) licensed to design, develop, manufacture, assemble, and sell smart devices and laptops in Nigeria. It is certified by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for its products, including the Bam and Sempe smartphones and the Opor and X3 tablets.

In line with its commitment to delivering products that tackle uniquely Nigerian problems, Imose Technologies’ founder said that “the company sacrificed sleekness for functionality, ensuring that most of the companies’ mobile and smart devices have long-lasting batteries.”

Share