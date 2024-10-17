FG seeks protection of critical infrastructure as cybercrimes hit $10.5trn

…Nigeria suffers 2,500 cyberattacks daily- SEC DG

Amid concerns over increasing cybercrimes in Nigeria, Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, charged cybersecurity professionals to strengthen efforts at safeguarding the AI-driven critical infrastructure by preventing malicious attacks as global reports project cybercrimes to hit $10.5 trillion by 2025.

This is as report also indicates that Nigerian companies suffer about 2500 cyberattacks daily.

Shettima, speaking at a Cybersecurity event organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).in conjunction with the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) with the theme: “Cybersecurity: Synergizing AI and Infrastructure,” in Abuja on Thursday, charged security officials to ensure that “cybersecurity must be embedded at every stage of infrastructure development”

BusinessDay reports that the experts, who spoke at the event had noted a strong synergy between artificial intelligence AI and infrastructure as AI is becoming a lifeline for modern development activities with its predictive capabilities and lightning-fast response times.

Shettima, who was represented by Bashir Mohammed, Special Adviser to the President on Cybersecurity, noted that the topic spoke to the very heart of the 4th industrial revolution, which Nigeria cannot afford to miss.

“We can only harness the full potentials of AI, if we protect the infrastructure that makes it to thrive”, Shettima said..

Shettima while noting that the AI revolution is already transforming the future of smart homes, transportation systems, energy sector, educational institutions, telecommunications, military frameworks, among others, warned that the infrastructure remain vulnerable to the sophistication of the emerging threats.

“The convergence of AI and physical infrastructure, presents us with not only enormous potentials, but also unprecedented security risks. And this is where we rely on you, our cybersecurity professionals”, the Vice President said.

He therefore, noted that the security of the AI must be paramount, in all the national endeavours

“Whether in safeguarding the AI driven network, preventing malicious attacks, or the amount of data that AI generates, cybersecurity must be embedded at every stage of infrastructure development”, he added.

He noted that while the AI enhances capacity to detect and mitigate cyber threats, allowing us to predict and prevent attacks with unparalleled accuracy, bad actors are leveraging AI, to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks, probing weaknesses in our digital systems.

“The solution lies in building a robust secured foundation for AI, ensuring that our critical infrastructure is resilient, adaptable and protected by advanced security measures.

“This requires us to invest in advanced security system and develop regulatory framework that mandates security best practices, Forster international cooperation to combat cybercrimes.

“Ethics and trust must be at the forefront of every AI system we develop, transparent, accountable and governed in a way that earn the trust of our citizens , assuring them that their data is secured and privacy protected.

“We need to invest in AI as we move towards the future, your work is to ensure that all efforts are suitable, to curb future challenges.

Shettima also urged Nigerians not to be deterred by the challenges inherent in AI adoption, but brace up to take advantage of the huge potential in the AI development”, Shettima noted.

Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), in his remarks, stated that the Federal Government would by next week come up with a policy for the protection of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“We will witness a pivotal gathering of Chief Executives and Heads of security & law enforcement agencies, MInistries, Departments and Agencies to further develop and refine our nation’s comprehensive protection plan for CNII. This is a testament to our collective resolve to secure Nigeria’s critical assets in the face of emerging challenges”, he said.

He stated that the recent approval and gazetting of the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Executive Order 2024 underscored the Government’s commitment to safeguarding our digital ecosystem.

“This directive not only mandates the protection of essential systems but also fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors to build resilience against cyber risks. One of such collaborations is this Conference”, he added.

Temi Popoola, Chairman of the Central Security Clearing System, CSCS, called for urgent action to strengthen the war against cybercrimes, adding that “ a single cyberattack has the potential to disrupt entire nations”

Popoola expressed fears that when AI goes into the wrong hands, these very same technologies will introduce unprecedented risks.

