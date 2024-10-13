Cybercrime centre seeks collaboration to bolster cybersecurity

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen the nation’s cyber security.

Uche Henry, director of the NPF-NCCC, speaking at a cybersecurity awareness campaign on Wednesday, emphasised the need for concerted efforts by government, law enforcement agencies, private sector players, and individuals to address the growing threats of cybercrime.

The cyber security awareness campaign which kicked off in Abuja aimed at tackling the increasing menace of cybercrime in Nigeria.

Henry underscored the critical importance of cyber security in the digital age.

“The digital age has introduced incredible advancements, but it has also created a new frontier of threats that could compromise the safety and privacy of our citizens”, he noted

Henry lauded Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police and the chief host of the event, for supporting the fight against cybercrime.

Cybercrime, according to Henry, transcends borders and affects all sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government operations.

He stressed the need for collective responsibility to safeguard Nigeria’s digital space.

According to him, the NPF-NCCC has collaborated with both local and international partners to strengthen cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, and capacity building across various sectors.

The NPF-NCCC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of Nigeria’s digital environment and vowed to continue its efforts to combat cybercrime and enhance the country’s cybersecurity capabilities.

