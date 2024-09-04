FG orders troops to ramp up security efforts in Northwest

The Federal Government has directed troops to ramp up security efforts in boosting military operations in the Northwest region.

This directive comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the fight against banditry and terrorism, aiming to restore peace and stability to communities affected by ongoing violence.

Muhammad Matawalle, minister of State for Defence, gave the directive when he visited the 8 Division headquarters in Sokoto State to review ongoing military operations and boost troop morale.

Read also: Troops face challenges as MRAPs get bogged down in swampy terrain during Zamfara operation

He was accompanied by Christopher Musa, chief of Defence Staff; Emmanuel Undiandeye, chief of Defence Intelligence, IA Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and other senior military officers.

The visit, confirmed in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, director of Information and Public Relations, on Tuesday, was aimed at assessing the operational strategies of 8 Division and delivering a crucial directive to the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji: to escalate efforts to eliminate bandits and terrorists in the region, in alignment with the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Matawalle conveyed President Tinubu’s firm commitment to restoring peace and security in the Northwest and praised the troops for their dedication and resilience amidst challenging security conditions.

He highlighted the importance of their mission in safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The security of our nation is paramount, and the President has given a clear mandate that the bandits and terrorists threatening our peace must be flushed out.

“I am here to reaffirm the Federal Government’s support and to urge you to remain relentless in your efforts. Your bravery and dedication are the backbone of our national security,” Matawalle stated

He encouraged the troops to leverage the full support of the government and military leadership.

“The chief of defence staff and the service chiefs stand with you, providing the necessary resources and strategic guidance.

“We expect nothing less than total success in this operation. The safety and security of the people of Sokoto and the entire Northwest region depend on your effectiveness,” the minister added.

During the visit, Matawalle reviewed the operational strategies currently in place and discussed measures to enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing military efforts.

Read also: Bandits claim victory following troops strategic withdrawal

He assured the troops that the government would continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of Operation Hadarin Daji.

“President Bola Tinubu has no doubt in your ability to deliver on this mission. Together, we will restore peace to our land and secure a brighter future for all Nigerians,” Matawalle noted.

The minister also visited the 8 Division Medical Facilities and Hospital at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, where he assured that the facility would receive further support and equipment, thereby boosting the morale of the patients and healthcare staff.