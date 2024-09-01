Bandits claim victory following troops’ strategic withdrawal

A video has emerged showing bandits celebrating victory after Nigerian troops were forced to withdraw, in a recent clash between military troops and bandits at the Bello Turji camp in Zamfara State.

The incident occurred following a high-level bandit meeting in the area, prompting the military to respond to a distress report.

The troops, upon arrival, faced unexpected challenges due to the marshy terrain, causing one of their vehicles to get stuck.

Despite the challenging conditions, the troops engaged the bandits in an intense gunfight that lasted several hours, according to reports.

The encounter was reported by Eons Intelligence via its official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the report, heavy rains delayed air support for the troops, allowing the bandits to regroup and reinforce their position.

Read also: Security chiefs get marching orders to relocate to Sokoto, flush out banditry in North West

On August 29, after failed attempts to retrieve their stuck vehicles, the military found themselves overwhelmed by the escalating situation.

The troops made a strategic decision to withdraw from the scene, leaving behind two Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

In the aftermath, the bandits were seen in a video looting items from the MRAPs before setting them ablaze.

Despite the loss of equipment, no fatalities were reported on either side.

The swift response of the troops and their valiant effort in the face of difficult circumstances prevented the situation from escalating further.

The incident sparked discussions on social media, with one user, @ajulunzewi, commenting on the strategic implications.

The user noted, “Bandits displaying better strategic awareness; the second that MRAP was lost deep in enemy territory, the troops should have been the ones to render it inoperable. Instead, bandits had to do it to ensure they won’t have to face it another day.”

The clash highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the military in combating banditry in the region, as well as the need for effective strategic planning in difficult terrain.