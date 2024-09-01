Security chiefs get marching orders to relocate to Sokoto, flush out banditry in North West

Security chiefs

Bello Matawalle, theinister of state for defence, has directed General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, along with other military chiefs, to move with him to Sokoto in a move to combat the escalating menace of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the North West.

This directive also covers Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states, which have been severely affected by these criminal activities. Sokoto is the Headquarters of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) in the region.

Read also: Senate holds talks with security chiefs over insecurity

Matawalle expressed deep concern over the persistent attacks by bandits and terrorists in the region, according to a statement on Sunday by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations.

He stressed the need for an intensified military operation to dismantle these criminal networks and restore peace.

“I will be on the ground in the North West with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform,” Matawalle stated.

“The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases”, Matawalle declared.

He emphasized that during this mission, they would closely supervise operations aimed at neutralizing notorious bandit leader Bello Turji and his gang.

The Minister recounted a recent incident where the bandits circulated a video of a Nigerian military armored vehicle stuck in a waterlogged area in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The vehicle had to be abandoned late at night to avoid an ambush.

“This incident is unacceptable,” Matawalle said, adding that the federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is providing significant support to the Nigerian Armed Forces to counter such threats.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deploying all necessary resources to eradicate these criminal elements and restore peace to the affected communities.

The Minister called on residents of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to ensure the success of the operations.

Matawalle also assured the people in the entire North West region that the security forces would leave no stone unturned in their efforts to flush out the bandits.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s unwavering resolve to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians, emphasizing that the security and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority.