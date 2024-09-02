Troops face challenges as MRAPs get bogged down in swampy terrain during Zamfara operation

…as DHQ dispel rumours of mass abduction in Sokoto State

Nigerian Defence Headquarters has confirmed that troops faced significant difficulties when their Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles became stuck in swampy terrain caused by heavy rains.

The troops, part of Operation HADARIN DAJI, were on a mission to disrupt a terrorist gathering in Kwashabawa Village on August 29, 2024, at around 5:00 PM when the difficult conditions forced them to adapt their tactics in their ongoing fight against insurgents.

“On August 29, troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State embarked on a fighting patrol to dislodge terrorists gathering in Kwashabawa Village,” said Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, in a statement released on Monday.

“As the troops moved toward the location, they engaged the terrorists en route”, he added.

However, during the attempt to outflank the terrorists, two MRAPs got bogged down in the muddy terrain created by the rainy season.

“The swampy terrain posed a significant challenge, as troops tried to extricate the MRAPs, the terrorists seized the opportunity to mass up, knowing the difficulty our forces were encountering”, Buba explained.

With efforts to recover the vehicles proving unsuccessful, the troops had to dismount and demobilize the MRAPs to prevent them from being captured and used by the terrorists.

“The decision to demobilize the MRAPs was not taken lightly. It was necessary to ensure these assets would not become tools for the enemy after abandonment.

This situation underscored the effect of weather on ground operations and the need for adaptability”, Buba said.

In a related development, the DHQ addressed a video circulating from a terrorist camp, depicting the mass killing of civilians.

“The video is not from Nigeria. It shows an incident that occurred in a neighbouring African country also facing terrorism challenges. This video is a desperate attempt by terrorists to manipulate the situation and mislead the public”, Buba clarified.

Buba also refuted rumours circulating about the abduction of 150 persons in Gobir, Sokoto State.

“There was no such abduction, the rumours were deliberately spread by terrorists to undermine our efforts and distract from their vulnerabilities”, he stated.

The military is urging the public to remain cautious about terrorist propaganda.

“We ask the public to be vigilant against misinformation and disinformation, which are common tactics used in psychological warfare.

“The dynamic and ever-changing environment of war requires us to be flexible in our strategies, but our commitment to defeating terrorism remains unwavering”, Buba urged.

Despite the challenges, Buba emphasized that the troops are resilient and will continue to adjust their tactics to achieve the strategic objective of winning the war against terrorism.