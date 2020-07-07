FG, Lagos appeal to motorists over 3rd Mainland Bridge

The Federal and Lagos State Governments have appealed to motorists and residents of Lagos to cooperate with appropriate agencies during the six-month partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for maintenance works, which is expected to commence on July 24.

Speaking during a press conference jointly addressed by the federal controller of works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola; Lagos State commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde and the special adviser to Lagos State governor on works, Aramide Adeyoye, on Tuesday, they assured Lagosians that necessary measures would be put in place to reduce gridlocks during partial closure of the bridge.

Popoola said there would be diversion of traffic in two phases during the partial closure of the bridge between Friday July 24, 2020 and January 24, 2021.

Popoola said the phase one of the diversion, which will last for three months for repairs of the Oworonsoki bound lane of the bridge, would be from 12:00am to 1:00pm from Oworonshoki to Lagos Island on the Lagos Island bound lane, while the afternoon traffic from 1:00pm to 12:00am would be from Lagos Island to Oworonsoki on the Lagos Island bound lane.

He said the phase two of the diversion, which would last also for three months for repairs of the Lagos Island bound lane of the bridge, would be for morning traffic from 12:00am to 1:00pm from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island on the Oworonsoki bound lane, while the afternoon traffic from 1:00pm to 12:00am would be from Lagos Island to Oworonsoki on the Oworonsoki bound lane.

Speaking on the inconveniences the maintenance of the bridge might cause motorists, the federal controller of works, said the Federal and Lagos State Governments would work with appropriate agencies to direct traffic flow in the affected areas and alternative routes.

“Motorists are advised to also ply these alternative routes: First, from Carter Bridge through Iddo through Oyingbo to join Adekunle ramp inward Oworonsoki. Secondly, from Ijora Olopa through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road.”

Lagos commissioner for transportation, Oladeinde said priority would be given to those driving from Mainland to the Island in morning and afternoon to use the Third Mainland while those driving against traffic will use the alternative routes.

Oladeinde assured motorists that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would work with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in all the alternative routes to ensure that motorists have a smooth journey during the partial closure of the bridge.

Also speaking, Adeyoye appreciated the Federal Government for bringing the repair of Third Mainland Bridge on board.

She said Lagos State government has commenced necessary preparatory works on all the alternative routes to make them motorable for the commuters.

She also warned trucks and vehicles that are not road worthy or serviceable to stay away from Lagos roads.